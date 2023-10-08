Adam Copeland (fka Edge) comments on his wife Beth Phoenix's subtle cameo during his AEW theme 

It has been almost a week since Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, made his AEW debut at WrestleDream. Recently he got to talk about his theme song and a small change that he made which was to add his wife's voice in the beginning of his entrance theme.

Before Copeland made his way to AEW, many have speculated how the Tony Khan-led promotion would present him should he make the move there. Many have guessed what name they would give him, and others were expecting a new theme song to be provided to him. To the shock of many, however, he was able to debut with his iconic theme song, Metallingus by Alter Bridge.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Edge talked about his theme song. He revealed that he always loved that it was a woman's voice that started his theme song, because it had a more sensual feeling to it, and he liked that it was different from theme songs that commonly had a man singing intensely. He mentioned that this was also the reason why he wanted his wife Beth Phoenix to do the voiceover.

“To me, an important thing about that is I always loved that. It was a female voicing that. I always thought that was just a different element that my character had that in wrestling a lot of characters maybe wouldn’t go that route. They’d have an angry guy singing or something, and I always loved that it was like this kind of sensual, sexy voice. So I said ‘I want you to do it because it would mean even more.’ So it just felt like a no-brainer,” Copeland said. [H/T wrestletalk]

Edge talks about his relationship with Beth Phoenix

Edge recently got to talk about his wife, former WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

While speaking to Doc Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report, he revealed that he gets an opportunity to talk about ideas with his wife over a cup of coffee in the morning. He also revealed that they were both fans of one another before getting together. He talked about how he immediately knew she was a wrestler-material when he saw her for the first time and The Rated-R Superstar had the utmost respect for her.

"It's been so amazing because she's really helped me come up with some stuff that I wouldn't have thought of and I can't think of off the top of my head. And that's just really fun to sit over morning coffee in our rocking chairs on our deck and come up with cool ideas that inevitably see the light of day. We were big fans of each other before we were together. Like, from day one, the first time I saw her, I went, 'Wow, man, she's a real wrestler.' So there was always just a deep-rooted respect for her as a performer," Copeland said. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Looking at his WWE gimmick and the one in AEW, there is not much difference, and Edge is the same guy whom people have been loving for a long time since he joined the wrestling industry. The only thing that has changed is his name in AEW, but fans will still be able to get the same superstar they have always admired.

