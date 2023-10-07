Edge reveals his immediate reaction to seeing Beth Phoenix for the first time

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has revealed his immediate reaction to seeing Beth Phoenix for the first time.

Adam Copeland now works for All Elite Wrestling. He is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of the business and is also a former WWE Hall of Famer. He married Beth Phoenix in 2016 and has two daughters with her.

Edge recently had a chat with Bleacher Report and opened up in detail about the bond that he shares with his wife. He also revealed that the two were big fans of each other before getting into a relationship. He revealed his immediate reaction to seeing The Glamazon for the first time.

"It's been so amazing because she's really helped me come up with some stuff that I wouldn't have thought of and I can't think of off the top of my head. And that's just really fun to sit over morning coffee in our rocking chairs on our deck and come up with cool ideas that inevitably see the light of day. We were big fans of each other before we were together. Like, from day one, the first time I saw her, I went, 'Wow, man, she's a real wrestler.' So there was always just a deep-rooted respect for her as a performer," Copeland said. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Edge and Beth Phoenix have shared the ring on a couple of occasions

Adam Copeland made his big WWE return at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. During this stint, he teamed up with Beth Phoenix on two occasions.

At Royal Rumble 2022, the real-life couple defeated Maryse and The Miz in a Mixed Tag Team match. Earlier this year, they teamed up once again at the Elimination Chamber event and picked up a win over The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

