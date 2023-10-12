Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) explains how his match with Randy Orton came to be booked

In January 2020, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) made his in-ring return after a nine-year retirement at the WWE Royal Rumble. During the bout, the Rated-R Superstar reunited with his former tag team partner Randy Orton. However, on the following episode of RAW, The Viper attacked the Hall of Famer.

The two squared off at WrestleMania 36 in a Last-match standing match, which Edge won. The veterans faced off again the following month at Backlash in a bout named 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,' which was won by The Viper.

Speaking on the recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Adam Copeland shed light on how the Greatest Wrestling match ever was pitched by Vince McMahon. The 49-year-old said it was daunting putting together the bout with such a bold name.

"It was pitched just like that. [Vince said] I got you two guys can have the greatest wrestling match ever? [I thought] Yeah. [Vince said] But that’s what we should call it. I’m like Oh. But hey, he is a promoter and that is the way a promoter’s brain works. Me as the performer I’m going there’s no audience and there’s no such thing. Okay, so I really had to wrap my mind around it and go, Okay, what angle do I come at this from? Just make it a love letter to wrestling. That was really that was the idea," Adam Copeland said.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"I’m like, okay, Charles [the referee] need you in a long sleeve button up need you with a bow tie. I want to get Howard Finkel to announce us, the MSG thing to come down. And it’s Howard’s thing. And now, hopefully people start to understand, okay, yeah, this is really just a tip of the hat to what we do, hence, using other people’s finishers in it. What else were we really gonna do, seriously?" [H/T FeaturesOfWrestling]

Randy Orton and Adam Copeland fought for 48 minutes and went on to have a great, if not the greatest, wrestling match at Backlash 2020, with the Legend Killer scoring the victory.

WWE originally had a different plan for The Judgment Day, says Adam Copeland

The Judgement Day was created by Edge (Adam Copeland) after WrestleMania 38 and constituted Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley as the original members. When Finn Balor joined in June, all the members turned on the Rated-R Superstar and ousted him from the faction.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Adam Copeland talked about the original plans for the group. The 49-year-old said that, as per the initial plan, the group was supposed to turn on him a year after Finn's arrival, not on the same day.

"When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell and it was like, no, we're changing everything and we're speeding up that year long process and he's joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow, and it was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it. It really was. I started to have that realization. It's like, I don't think they're gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing," said Copeland. [H/T - Wrestling News]

After Edge left, The Judgement Day added Dominik Mysterio as its fourth member, and the heel faction is running roughshod in WWE.

