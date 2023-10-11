WWE originally had a different plan for Edge and The Judgment Day

Edge created The Judgment Day in WWE after WrestleMania 38 when he defeated AJ Styles. However, the stable kicked him out of nowhere, and he spent most of the year feuding with the group. Recently, he revealed the original plans for the heinous stable on Monday Night RAW.

The Rated R Superstar shocked the WWE Universe when he turned on AJ Styles and turned towards the dark side after stepping out of retirement. Later, he took Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley under his wings and created The Judgment Day.

Unfortunately, he was kicked out of the group after Finn Balor joined and replaced him. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, the 49-year-old superstar revealed the original plans for the group and stated that he was supposed to remain with the heinous stable for an entire year. Check it out:

"When we were doing Judgment Day, the plan was that Balor joins and about a year later, they all turn on me. Well, then I got to Hell in a Cell and it was like, no, we're changing everything and we're speeding up that year long process and he's joining tomorrow and turning tomorrow, and it was just starting to find some legs, but it was going to be swimming upstream with me in it. It really was. I started to have that realization. It's like, I don't think they're gonna get where they need to get to with me in this thing." [H/T - Wrestling News]

Edge on why WWE removed him from The Judgment Day

The Rated R Superstar's WWE run out of retirement was special for the WWE Universe. However, Edge decided to showcase why he's one of the biggest heels of his generation when he turned on AJ Styles and created The Judgment Day.

Unfortunately, the run as the leader of The Judgment Day ended sooner than expected. Speaking on the same episode, he discussed why the company removed him from the group earlier than expected. Check it out:

"People know the real story and that was an instance where I did try and flip everything, change it all overnight, cut my hair off, change the music, and start coming out in suits. I tried changing everything and I realized at this stage, it's not what they want, at least for me. They wanted to be able to cheer for this guy that they didn't get for nine years." [H/T - Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see what Edge does in All Elite Wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Edge in AEW? Sound off the comments section below.

