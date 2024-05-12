Adam Copeland (fka Edge) fears he might lose the AEW TNT Title to 37-year former WWE star

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) suggested, in an exclusive posted by the AEW X handle, that he might lose his TNT Championship to a top AEW star. These two men had recently clashed in the ring for the same title. The star discussed here is Kyle O'Reilly

Ever since Kyle returned after recovering from a serious injury, he has been in top form. He even earned himself an International Championship shot against Roderick Strong recently. Despite coming up short in the match, Kyle isn't done chasing championship glory.

After saving Adam Copeland from a vicious assault on AEW Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly asked him for a title shot on AEW Collision. Both men faced off in an epic main event that ended with Copeland on top. Following the match, AEW cameras caught up with The Rated-R Superstar, who said Kyle was so good that he might take the title from him the next time they face off.

"It's a night like this that I know I'm not sleeping 'cause I'm gonna be buzzing after that thing. Vancouver brought it and I know they were with their hometown boy, and I get it and I don't blame them. You know, Kyle [O'Reilly] is coming back off a really bad injury and if there's anybody who can relate to that, it's me. And what he brought tonight, man, I got to tell ya, if he gets another shot at this, there's a good chance he's walking away with this. He's that good. So, Kyle, strangely... Thank you." [1:13 - 1:52]

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland challenged Malakai Black to a title match at AEW Double or Nothing

Adam Copeland has been having problems with the House of Black in recent weeks. In the last few weeks, he has successfully defended the title against House of Black members Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

After beating Brody King last week, Malakai Black and House of Black assaulted The Rated-R Superstar who was saved by Kyle O'Reilly. This resulted in Copeland issuing a TNT Championships match challenge to Black at AEW Double or Nothing. If Black accepts, the two men will square off in a barbed wire steel cage match.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Malakai Black will accepts Adam Copeland's challenge for a TNT Championship match at AEW Double or Nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback