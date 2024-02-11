Adam Copeland (fka Edge) issues ominous warning to AEW Executives

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has just called out two AEW Executives after their actions earlier this week on Dynamite.

These were The Young Bucks, who launched a gruesome attack on WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Darby Allin after they captured the AEW World Tag Team titles. This left the duo bloodied up and all banged up. This was a statement heading into Revolution pay-per-view in a few weeks.

Copeland has a good relationship with The Icon and his mentee, having teamed up with them on multiple occasions, with the most recent being a trios win over The Patriarchy at Full Gear a few months ago.

While talking to Tony Schiavone earlier tonight on Collision, The Rated-R Superstar addressed the occurrences that took place on Dynamite. He claimed that if he was in attendance, this would not have happened in the first place, seemingly regretting his absence.

He then sent a direct message to Matt and Nick Jackson, warning them of their actions.

Currently, Adam Copeland is preoccupied with stacking up victories to increase his rankings as he aims to challenge Christian Cage once more for his TNT Championship.

