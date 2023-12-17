Adam Copeland (fka Edge) officially announces his AEW in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has finally announced the date and opponent for his next match after his recent loss to Christian Cage.

On the December 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland squared off against his former best friend and tag team partner, Christian Cage. They have been feuding since Copeland's All Elite Wrestling debut at the 2023 WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The match was hard-hitting, as expected, and had a shocking conclusion. Cage's prodigy, Nick Wayne's mother, interfered during the bout and surprisingly took out Adam Copeland with a title belt. Although The Patriarch picked up the victory, the duo's rivalry is far from over.

On the latest episode of AEW's Saturday night show, Collision, Adam Copeland addressed his loss against Christian Cage via satellite. He eventually challenged Cage to a rematch at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view for the TNT Title.

The feud between the former Edge and Christian continues to captivate fans as they have much history together. It remains to be seen who walks out of Long Island, New York, the TNT Champion.