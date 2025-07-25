  • home icon
  • Adam Copeland (fka Edge) pays a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan after his tragic passing

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) pays a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan after his tragic passing

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 25, 2025 17:16 GMT
Adam Copeland and Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer (image source: WWE.com)

Hulk Hogan passed away yesterday. Adam Copeland has now paid tribute to the WWE legend.

Hulk Hogan was among the greatest legends in the world of professional wrestling. He was the biggest star in the 1980s and the 1990s, and the first wrestler to find mainstream success. Hogan was a global phenomenon due to his personality and charisma. Even after retirement, Hogan continued to make sporadic appearances for WWE. His last appearance was earlier this year during RAW's premiere on Netflix. Sadly, the Hulkster passed away yesterday.

Now, Adam Copeland has taken to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"As a kid he made me believe I could catch my dreams. What a gift. Then he helped me catch some of them. He was the inspiration that made me believe I could be a wrestler, forever changing the course of my life. He was the hero I needed at a pivotal time in my development. Thanks Terry. I’ll miss you and our talks. Love ya Brother."
Check out his post here:

New details have come to light about Hulk Hogan's passing

In the weeks leading up to Hulk Hogan's death, there were a lot of reports and speculation about his health. Hulk's former friend, Bubba the Love Sponge, mentioned on his YouTube channel that The Hulkster was critical and on his deathbed. However, sources close to the WWE legend said that he was doing fine.

According to recent reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hogan had major health issues after his neck surgery in May, and his family downplayed the situation. It was also reported that the WWE Hall of Famer's health deteriorated since last week, and he "could no longer talk." Additionally, Hogan was also having renal failure and suffered from "severe" Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which makes it hard to breathe.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Hulk's family in these difficult times.

