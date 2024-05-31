Adam Copeland (fka Edge) responsible for bringing back WWE Attitude Era legend to AEW

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed that Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was responsible for his AEW return at Double or Nothing. The star being discussed is Gangrel. He, along with Christian and Edge, was in a faction named The Brood in WWE.

After months of build-up, Malakai Black and Adam Copeland squared off in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match on May 26. This match kept the crowd on their sit for the entire time.

WWE Attitude Era legend Gangrel made an appearance in AEW at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view to help Adam win his match against Black and retain his TNT Championship. He emerged through the ring in the final moments of the bout and attacked the rest of The House of Black.

Originally, Adam Copeland revealed that he pitched the idea of Gangrel's return at WrestleMania 39 during his match against Finn Balor. However, the promotion rejected it.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Gangrel opened up about his appearance in All Elite Wrestling and revealed that the former TNT Champion managed to bring him back.

"Adam is hard-headed. Once he has a story or something in his mind, he's going to get it done one way or another. Eventually, it went over to AEW and he got it done. I'm appreciative for it. I'm 55 years old. I didn't know if I could crawl up through the bottom of the ring being under there for a while. My biggest fear was, 'Can I get up and move?' My adrenaline kicked in. I was just blessed to be part of that moment," Gangrel said. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

The Young Bucks strip the TNT Championship off Adam Copeland

Unfortunately, The Rated-R Superstar announced that he had fractured his tibia after jumping from the top of a cage onto a table.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Young Bucks announced that they are stripping Copeland of the championship due to his injury. Later, a tournament was proclaimed to crown the champion.

It will be interesting to see who will win the TNT Championship in the future.

