Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reveals his "biggest concern" before career-threatening bump on AEW TV

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) recalled his concerns before diving off the cage at Double or Nothing 2024. The Rated-R Superstar enjoyed his AEW run by wrestling weekly matches with different opponents on TV. However, he is currently sidelined after injuring his tibia at the pay-per-view's Steel Cage Barbed Wire Match.

During the TNT Championship match, Malakai Black was on the table so that Adam could dive on him off the cage's top. He was slated to execute an elbow drop on Black, but he landed on his feet somehow. Later, Gangrel returned, and the champion retained the title.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland revealed his aim before the jump was not to crush Malakai's body during the drop. He also didn't think he would get injured, and things worked out as he wanted them to.

“My biggest concern when I got up there was, ‘How do I not crush him?” said Copeland. “I didn’t even consider getting injured. My take was if I jumped to the side, landed on my feet, and hit him with my arm but not my body, then the table would break just because of the sheer height. It happened exactly how I planned it,” Copeland said. [H/T - Sports Illustrauted]

Adam Copeland's doctors gave a positive update

Despite retaining it at Double or Nothing, the former TNT Champion relinquished the title after suffering a career-threatening injury and recently undergoing surgery.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the 50-year-old star revealed that the surgery was successful. Due to his healthier bones, doctors believe he will heal quickly.

“My Achilles tear a few years ago led to my most difficult rehab, and I’m expecting more of that,” said Copeland. “I’m 50. I know what’s in front of me. But the surgery was successful, and the doctor was optimistic because my bones are healthy... It’s my seventh surgery, so I know the drill. We’ll see how my body cooperates.”

It will be interesting to see when Adam Copeland will return to AEW.

