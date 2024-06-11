Adam Copeland's doctor has a very positive update on the AEW star

Former TNT Champion Adam Copeland is currently out of action from AEW due to a broken tibia. The Rated R Superstar recently provided an important update on his condition.

Last month at the Double or Nothing PPV, Adam Copeland successfully defended his TNT Championship in a Barbed Wire Cage match against Malakai Black. During the match, The Rated R Superstar took the huge risk of jumping from the top of the cage on Black which led to Copeland breaking his tibia. At AEW Dynamite after the pay-per-view, the WWE Hall of Famer was stripped of his TNT Title.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Adam Copeland confirmed that his surgery was successful and he looks forward to a speedy recovery.

“My Achilles tear a few years ago led to my most difficult rehab, and I’m expecting more of that,” said Copeland. “I’m 50. I know what’s in front of me. But the surgery was successful, and the doctor was optimistic because my bones are healthy. “It’s my seventh surgery, so I know the drill. We’ll see how my body cooperates.” [H/T:SportsIllustrated]

Matt Cardona on competing in his dream match against Adam Copeland in AEW

After his release from the Stamford-based promotion, former WWE star Matt Cardona became one of the biggest stars on the Independent circuit. Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona spoke about his recent dream match against Adam Copeland in AEW.

The former Intercontinental Champion revealed that after the match he thought about returning to wrestling in top companies like All Elite Wrestling and WWE. However, he further clarified that he doesn't want to be just another guy on the roster.

"Now I'd be lying if I said that I love wrestling at high school gyms and that I don't miss wrestling at Madison Square Garden. Come on! You know, couple of months ago, I wrestled Adam Copeland, Edge my literal dream match on AEW. To just walk out in a full arena, of course I miss that, of course. But right now, I'm doing the best I possibly can, I'm taking the things I can control and doing the best I possibly can at them. Of course, I want to be back in WWE or AEW but only if it's right. I don't want to be back just to be back. I don't want to just be a guy on the roster. Been there, done that." [From 5:17 onwards]

Matt Cardona would be a great asset to any wrestling promotion he signs with in the future as the veteran has reinvented himself in the past few years. It will be interesting to see if Cardona ever does return to a major company.

