Dream match against Edge got top indie star thinking about WWE return (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Matt Cardona could be looking to return to the big leagues soon. Since his release from the Stamford-based promotion, Cardona has become one of the biggest free agents and a top star in the independent wrestling circuit.

About four years ago, Cardona, then wrestling as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE. What followed was a stellar run across the independent circuit, during which the 39-year-old star wrestled physically demanding matches and became one of the biggest crowd pullers across promotions.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the star mentioned that his match against Edge (Adam Copeland) got him thinking about wrestling in sold-out arenas. He was open to returning to AEW or WWE, given that they had some plans for him. He didn't want to be just another guy on the roster.

"Now I'd be lying of I said that I love wrestling at high schoold gyms and that I don't miss wrestling at Madison Square Garden. Come on! You know, couple of months ago, I wrestled Adam Copeland, Edge my literal dream match on AEW. To just walk out in a full arena, of course I miss that, of course. But right now, I'm doing the best I possibly can, I'm taking the things I can control and doing the best I possibly can at them. Of course, I want to be back in WWE or AEW but only if it's right. I don't want to be back just to be back. I don't want to just be a guy on the roster. Been there, done that." [From 5:17 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Cardona tore his pec in April. Despite the injury, he is still one of the busiest men in wrestling.

After a successful surgery, the star went about rescheduling his entire summer and planning to do more meet & greets, signings, and appearances.

