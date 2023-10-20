Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reveals his goals in AEW

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently sent the professional wrestling world into a frenzy by joining All Elite Wrestling. The 11-time WWE Champion debuted after the main event of the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023, and speared Luchasaurus. Copeland's move to the Jacksonville-based company has opened doors to many dream matches that had looked impossible earlier.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Battleground podcast, Adam Copeland expressed his desire to help younger talents in All Elite Wrestling in any way possible. The Rated-R Superstar said he will always be there for those who seek help as he finds the process exciting.

“I’m here to be [a mentor]. If people want that. I don’t want to be one of those guys who walks around and says ‘I watched your match and if you did this and that’ I don’t want to be that guy, but if people ask me, I'm always here. Always here. If you want to work on your promos, send 'em to me, and we can dive into them. I love seeing a lightbulb go off for young talent. The growth of young talents, to me is, exciting," Adam Copeland said. (07:12 - 07:50)

Adam Copeland shares his wrestling aspirations outside of AEW

During his appearance on the Battleground podcast, the 49-year-old was asked about the freedom he felt after joining AEW and the other promotions where he would like to work while being a part of AEW. Copeland named the Tokyo Dome and Arena Mexico as top destinations on his checklist.

"That's pretty exciting and a by-product of coming here is, 'oh wait, hold on a second, Tokyo Dome.' That's on the checklist. Arena Mexico. I went there once. I was World Champion, but I wore a mask because I wanted to watch the show. I snuck in and watched the show with a mask on and just had a blast. I love the culture of lucha libre and the pageantry. Those two things would be very cool as a lifelong wrestling fan," Adam Copeland said.

The Rated-R Superstar said he did not expect to ever get a chance to fulfill his international wrestling aspirations, especially after his retirement in 2011.

Adam Copeland is currently involved in a storyline with his childhood friend, TNT Champion Christian Cage, who rejected The Rated-R Superstar's proposal to reform their tag team.

