Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reveals his post-retirement plans 

Adam Copeland was recently asked what he would do upon his retirement in the future. This retirement from wrestling would be for good, as he had his first retirement back in 2011 due to his neck injury.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently on what can be called his second life in wrestling after he made his return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, which began another long-term run for his career.

On his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Adam Copeland revealed that upon his final retirement, he would like to do several things. He mentioned how he wanted to write both a children's book and a second installment of his autobiography about all that has happened in his life following the release of the first one. He also shared how he would like to learn how to play the guitar.

“I’d like to write a children’s book. I’ve always wanted to do that, especially now, having kids. I think that would be fun. Maybe part two of the autobiography because there has been almost more since I wrote that first one than took place in the first one. When I retire, retire, I want to properly learn guitar. Just for myself.” [H/T ewrestlingnews]

Currently, aside from being a wrestler, Copeland has some acting roles, including a recent major role in the Disney + series Percy Jackson, where he portrays the Greek god Ares.

Adam Copeland reveals when he plans to retire

On the same episode of the Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Adam Copeland talked about when he plans to retire.

He revealed that this time around, whenever he decides to retire, it will be the final time already. He talked about how much he enjoyed wrestling, and how whenever this does not become enjoyable anymore is when he plans to end things.

As of now, Copeland is enjoying his time sharing the ring with the young talents on the promotion.

"Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I'm not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I've never performed with or got in there with. It's fun. I've repeatedly said how much fun I'm having. That's what it boils down to. No matter what I'm doing, I'm having fun, or I wouldn't be doing it. I wouldn't be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn't find the fun in that. I wouldn't be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn't find the fun in that. It's just a blast," he said.

Expand Tweet

Despite being in the latter parts of his career, Adam Copeland does not seem to be slowing down, and he is making the most of his time with AEW.

Who else would you want to see Adam Copeland have a match with before he retires? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.