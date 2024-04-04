Adam Copeland (fka Edge) seemingly responds to CM Punk’s scathing remarks about AEW

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) has seemingly responded to CM Punk's explosive remarks about AEW on the latest edition of Dynamite.

The TNT Champion opened the Wednesday-night flagship show on April 3, 2024 to address a hot crowd in the DCU Center. The episode airs on the heels of a controversial interview where WWE Superstar CM Punk made a series of scathing comments regarding his time in All Elite Wrestling.

The Best in The World had a successful run in the Tony Khan-led company that nevertheless ended in disaster when he was released after multiple backstage altercations. CM Punk tore into Tony Khan on The MMA Hour, questioning his credibility as a boss and the viability of the company as a profitable business.

In his promo on tonight's Dynamite, Adam Copeland alluded to the discourse raging in the wrestling scene following The Second City Saint's remarks. He then veered in a positive direction, launching into a reflection on his love for pro wrestling and his appreciation for AEW and its talent.

"There's been a lot of negative BS that has been spewed this week, there has. Scr*w that. I wanna talk about the positives.... [All Elite Wrestling] makes pro wrestling more fun, better, and AEW is where the best wrestle," said Copeland on Dynamite.

CM Punk will call the action for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship defense at WrestleMania XL.

Thoughts on Adam Copeland's response to CM Punk's comments? Discuss below!

