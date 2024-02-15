Adam Copeland (fka Edge) seemingly teases shocking heel turn on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) appeared to embrace the heel version of himself in his match against Daniel Garcia on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match did not end well for both of them as it ended in a disqualification after interference by The Patriarchy. They also attacked Copeland and took him out with a conchairto.

Despite that, there was a very interesting happening during the match as it was evident that Adam was embracing the dark arts against Garcia. Daniel Garcia, who is known to taunt his opponents with his dance moves, was on the receiving end of a dance from Copeland himself.

After briefly taking out the 25-year-old during the match, Copeland turned towards the fans and performed what looked like a dance move similar to Garcia’s. Even though the match ended in a no contest, it will be interesting to see what kind of persona Adam Copeland will embrace once he is back.

He has been the babyface ever since his AEW debut in November, and it feels like a heel turn is very much needed, given his momentum appears to be stalling.

