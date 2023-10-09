Adam Copeland (fka Edge) seen with absent female AEW star [Photo]

Adam Copeland, fka Edge in WWE, was recently spotted with absent female AEW star Thunder Rosa.

Rosa has been out of in-ring action since August 2022 due to a back injury. She was forced to relinquish the AEW Women's World Championship last year. Thunder Rosa's back injury has been a controversy since her hiatus from the promotion.

However, according to reports, she is ready to return as the creative team has something for her. While Rosa's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion could happen anytime soon, she was recently spotted with the new AEW signee Adam Copeland.

Taking it to Twitter and Instagram, the former AEW Women's Champion shared a picture with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Edge, stating that she finally met him and his wife, Beth Phoenix, who are the nicest people.

"I’m so happy I finally met @edgeratedr him and his wife are nicest and selfless human beings in this world. Have fun this Tuesday and beat @luchasaurus dinosaur butt!" she tweeted.

Copeland made his AEW debut last week at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event, where he confronted his best friend, Christian Cage. Meanwhile, he is set to make his in-ring debut on the special edition of AEW Dynamite called Title Tuesday on October 10 against Luchasaurus.

Triple H opens up on Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) move to AEW

Triple H, who was one of the top rivals of The Rated-R Superstar, was recently asked about Edge making a move to AEW.

At the Fastlane post-show press conference, The Game talked about Copeland's departure and said he had an amazing career in the promotion.

"It's time. Time was right for him, time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career, and an amazing sendoff here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. I wish him the best. He said it the other day. There's no animosity here. There are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him, very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message," Triple H said.

Copeland was in WWE for 25 years, from 1998 to 2023. He was forced to retire in 2011 due to a neck injury but returned to the ring in 2020. He wrestled his last match in his hometown of Toronto against Sheamus on the August 18 edition of Smackdown.

