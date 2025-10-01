Adam Copeland (fka Edge) sends a three-word message amid AEW absence

Adam Copeland is currently taking time off from AEW. Amid his absence, he has sent a message to the fans.At WrestleDream 2023, Adam Copeland faced off against Darby Allin in a Two out of Three Falls match for the TNT Championship. During the match, Nick Wayne turned on Darby, allowing Christian Cage to pick up the win. Following the match, Cage was about to viciously assault Darby when Copeland's music hit, shocking fans. This was the first time that fans had seen The Rated R Superstar in another promotion since he made a name for himself in WWE. He showed up and chased away The Patriarchy.It has been two years since The Rated R Superstar's debut. Amid his current absence from AEW TV, the former Edge took to social media to remind fans that it has been two years since his debut in Tony Khan's promotion. He captioned the post as follows:&quot;2 years. @aew,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFreddie Prinze Jr. addressed Adam Copeland's tribute to John Cena at AEW All Out 2025On the 5th September episode of SmackDown, John Cena faced off against Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. During the match, Cena pulled off some of his greatest rivals' moves. One of his rivals he paid tribute to was Adam Copeland. Cena performed the spear on Zayn using the former Edge's signature taunt. Hence, at All Out 2025, The Rated R Superstar also paid tribute to Cena by performing the Five Knuckle Shuffle.Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said that both men paying tribute to each other just felt right.&quot;This match was awesome, but the part that kinda like tickled my heart was when Cena had his match, I think it was against Sami Zayn. He was like shouting out all his bros in wrestling by doing their moves right? And he did Edge's spear and he did the like, 'come on, get up, get up you son of a...The good energy was returned in full by Edge as he legit did the Cena, you can't see me and the shuffle, brush the dirt off his shoulder and hit him, which is so out of character for Edge. But for Adam Copeland at AEW, it feels right and it just made me smile when I saw it in the match.&quot;It will be interesting to see if The Rated R Superstar and John Cena will cross paths in the future.