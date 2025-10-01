  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Adam Copeland (fka Edge) sends a three-word message amid AEW absence

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) sends a three-word message amid AEW absence

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 01, 2025 18:00 GMT
Adam Copeland
Adam Copeland is a former TNT Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Adam Copeland is currently taking time off from AEW. Amid his absence, he has sent a message to the fans.

Ad

At WrestleDream 2023, Adam Copeland faced off against Darby Allin in a Two out of Three Falls match for the TNT Championship. During the match, Nick Wayne turned on Darby, allowing Christian Cage to pick up the win. Following the match, Cage was about to viciously assault Darby when Copeland's music hit, shocking fans. This was the first time that fans had seen The Rated R Superstar in another promotion since he made a name for himself in WWE. He showed up and chased away The Patriarchy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It has been two years since The Rated R Superstar's debut. Amid his current absence from AEW TV, the former Edge took to social media to remind fans that it has been two years since his debut in Tony Khan's promotion. He captioned the post as follows:

"2 years. @aew," he wrote.

Check out his post here:

Ad

Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed Adam Copeland's tribute to John Cena at AEW All Out 2025

On the 5th September episode of SmackDown, John Cena faced off against Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. During the match, Cena pulled off some of his greatest rivals' moves. One of his rivals he paid tribute to was Adam Copeland.

Cena performed the spear on Zayn using the former Edge's signature taunt. Hence, at All Out 2025, The Rated R Superstar also paid tribute to Cena by performing the Five Knuckle Shuffle.

Ad

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said that both men paying tribute to each other just felt right.

"This match was awesome, but the part that kinda like tickled my heart was when Cena had his match, I think it was against Sami Zayn. He was like shouting out all his bros in wrestling by doing their moves right? And he did Edge's spear and he did the like, 'come on, get up, get up you son of a...The good energy was returned in full by Edge as he legit did the Cena, you can't see me and the shuffle, brush the dirt off his shoulder and hit him, which is so out of character for Edge. But for Adam Copeland at AEW, it feels right and it just made me smile when I saw it in the match."

It will be interesting to see if The Rated R Superstar and John Cena will cross paths in the future.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications