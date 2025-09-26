  • home icon
  Major AEW name paying tribute to John Cena at All Out discussed by WWE veteran

Major AEW name paying tribute to John Cena at All Out discussed by WWE veteran

By Gaurav Singh
Published Sep 26, 2025 11:29 GMT
John Cena AEW
AEW star recently paid tribute to John Cena (Source-WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A former WWE name shared his thoughts on a top AEW star paying homage to John Cena at All Out 2025. The personality also went through Cena paying tribute to the star recently as well.

The major AEW name, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) paid tribute to John Cena recently, and the WWE veteran, Freddie Prinze Jr., gave his assessment. Freddie worked in the Stamford-based promotion as a writer and producer years ago. At the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, Copeland paid homage to Cena by doing his taunts and moves during a tag match with FTR.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled how Cena also paid tribute to the erstwhile Edge during a match with Sami Zayn by doing his spear:

"This match was awesome, but the part that kinda like tickled my heart was when Cena had his match, I think it was against Sami Zayn. He was like shouting out all his bros in wrestling by doing their moves right? And he did Edge's spear and he did the like, 'come on, get up, get up you son of a..." [...]
Freddie also admitted that Adam Copeland's tribute to Cena made him smile:

"The good energy was returned in full by Edge as he legit did the Cena, you can't see me and the shuffle, brush the dirt off his shoulder and hit him, which is so out of character for Edge. But for Adam Copeland at AEW, it feels right and it just made me smile when I saw it in the match."
AEW star will not be returning to WWE to face John Cena

The AEW star, Adam Copeland was written off from TV on Dynamite this past Wednesday, as he said he might not be returning. Many fans speculated that the erstwhile Edge might be returning to the WWE to take on John Cena in his retirement tour, as the two have been each other's arch-rivals in the past.

However, the speculation was debunked with a recent report, saying the rumors of Copeland going to face John Cena are not remotely true, as the Rated "R" Superstar has been written off to film the final season of the Percy Jackson series.

Fans will have to wait and see when Adam Copeland will be back on TV.

While using quotes from the first half, credit 'Wrestling with Freddie on YT' and H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
