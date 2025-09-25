Major update on Adam Copeland's future after he was written off AEW TV on Dynamite - Reports

Adam Copeland was written off AEW TV on Dynamite. New details have come to light regarding his future with the company.Adam Copeland reunited with Christian Cage a few weeks ago to fight off The Matriarchy. After they were done with Kip Sabian and Luchasaurus, the duo moved on to feud with FTR. At AEW All Out 2025, Copeland and Cage faced the former Tag Team Champions in a hard-fought contest. This match also saw the debut of Beth Copeland. However, her debut didn't go as planned, as she was attacked by FTR.This week on AEW Dynamite, Copeland was shaken after the events of All Out, and he confronted Christian Cage backstage. The Rated-R Superstar explained that after what happened at All Out 2025, he couldn't continue and he needed to leave, implying that he might not return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Adam then reassured his best friend that he still has a family and shook his hand before leaving. This got fans to speculate that perhaps the Rated-R Superstar was returning to WWE to compete against John Cena one last time before the latter's retirement.However, according to reports from PWInsider, the AEW star was written off TV because he is going to film the final season of Percy Jackson for Disney+. Adam Copeland has played the role of Ares for the past two seasons.John Cena reacted to Adam Copeland paying homage to him at All Out 2025On the 5th September episode of SmackDown, John Cena challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. During the match, Cena paid homage to one of his biggest rivals, Adam Copeland, by hitting a spear on Zayn. Hence, at All Out 2025, Copeland also paid tribute to Cena by performing the Five Knuckle Shuffle during his match.Following this, the Last Real Champion took to Instagram to share a picture of the Rated-R Superstar with the WWE Title from 2006. While he didn't caption the post, it was an appreciation for the Rated-up Superstar's homage at All Out.It will be interesting to see when Copeland returns to AEW.