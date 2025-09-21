John Cena reacts to Adam Copeland paying tribute to him at AEW All Out

Adam Copeland's tribute to John Cena at All Out this week made rounds all over the internet. Fans appreciated Copeland's warm gesture for his former rival despite being in different companies. The Cenation Leader did not stay back to acknowledge The Rated-R Superstar's homage. He reacted to it with an interesting post on his Instagram.During his match with FTR, Copeland took the opportunity to deliver Cena's iconic 'Five Star Knuckle Shuffle' and an 'Attitude Adjustment' on his opponents. Not only that, the former WWE star even did the famous 'You Can't See Me' hand sign during that particular spot to remind fans about his love and respect for The Franchise Player.Hours later, Cena took to Instagram to share a picture of Adam Copeland from 2006. Without any caption, it was a hit back on The Rated-R Superstar's homage from All Out. The picture was from the iconic 'TLC Match' at Unforgiven 2006, between John Cena and Edge.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Copeland had a roller-coaster ride at AEW All Out following his John Cena tributeThe Rated-R Superstar teamed up with long-time friend Christian Cage to take on FTR at All Out in Toronto, Canada. It was a huge match for him as he was wrestling such an iconic tag team in his hometown. However, that match was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Copeland.FTR gave a tough fight to Christian and Edge. However, things turned around after Cope's wife, Beth Copeland, made her AEW debut during the match. Her presence distracted Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, which eventually paved the way for the WWE Hall of Famer's triumph.Christian Cage and Adam Copeland celebrated in the ring following their victory with Beth. However, as thing seems to be done, FTR delivered an ambush on the winning duo. To add to the woe, they delivered a 'Spike Piledriver' to Cope's wife in the ring, creating a somber situation. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold from here on.