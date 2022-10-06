Is Freddie Prinze Jr. still working for WWE?

One of wrestling's strangest crossovers took place when WWE and Freddie Prinze Jr. crossed paths. He is known for his Hollywood ventures, appearing in films like Wing Commander, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and She's All That before rising to fame for his work in the Scooby Doo film series.

Prinze Jr.'s expertise in screenplay writing and storytelling saw him land a role as a WWE creative writer. He joined the company on July 30, 2008, and was behind some of the major storylines the company was running at the time. His work was reflected in weekly television programming and monthly pay-per-views.

Given the overhaul the company has undergone under the new Head of Creative Triple H, fans want to know if the actor is still part of the team. If you are looking for the answer to that question, we have it for you right here.

Freddie Prinze Jr. is no longer working with WWE. In fact, he was under Vince McMahon's employment for only a year before he left to pursue production and direction in 2010.

Why did Freddie Prinze Jr. leave WWE?

Freddie Prinze Jr.'s association with WWE was extremely promising. However, it only lasted a year before he decided to leave the company. He had his reasons for the same, with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin surprisingly being a major one.

“There was a show called Tough Enough. They tried to bring it back and Stone Cold was a judge. There was a mom that wanted to be a wrestler and she said she was doing it for her kids. Steve Austin said, ‘That’s bulls**t. Do you know how many times I won father of the year?’ He put a big goose egg up,” Prinze Jr. recalled.

Moreover, he said that Austin's words made him see things in a different light. He handed Vince McMahon his two-week notice and walked away despite the promotion being keen to keep him.

“I was watching that show in the writer’s room and I stood up, walked to gorilla, and I gave Vince my two weeks... I talked to Stephanie after the show. I let her know. She said, ‘We were about to give you SmackDown. You were going to be the head writer.’ She was disappointed. I was like, ‘You know I love you guys, but I’m a dad. I’m out.’ That was that. I quit and never looked back,” Prinze Jr. said.

The Hollywood actor may be done with WWE. However, we hope he gets enough time on his hands to apply his skills in the wrestling industry again in time.

