Adam Copeland (fka Edge) set to repeat unique stipulation match he had with Finn Balor in AEW

Top AEW star Adam Copeland (aka Edge in WWE) is set to compete in a stipulation match he had previously competed in against Finn Balor on a future episode of Dynamite.

The Rated-R Superstar was taken out by his former tag partner, Christian Cage, with a con-chair-to on the February 14, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Copeland remained absent from television for over two weeks until making his shocking comeback on the March 6 edition of the flagship show in Duluth, Georgia.

The former WWE Champion neutralized Killswitch, Nick Wayne and Shayne Wayne before confronting AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage. Copeland chased The Patriarch out of the arena, before laying out a major challenge for an upcoming episode of Dynamite, which will be held in his home province of Ontario.

The WWE Hall of Famer declared that he was calling out Cage to an I Quit match for the TNT Title on the March 20, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Copeland had taken part in a similar match against Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 during his feud with The Judgment Day.

The bout between Cage and The Ultimate Opportunist will be their first encounter since AEW World's End 2023. The self-proclaimed Face of TNT lost his prized title to Copeland in a No DQ match at the pay-per-view, but regained it soon after, courtesy of Killswitch surrendering his opportunity for a TNT Championship match.

It remains to be seen whether Copeland will be able to avenge his previous loss to Cage and win the TNT Championship for a second time.

