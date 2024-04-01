Adam Copeland (fka Edge) shares a heartfelt message after title match against former WWE star 

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland had a title match against former WWE star Matt Cardona during the latest edition of Collision. Following the match, he shared a heartfelt message on social media.

On this week's edition of Collision, The Rated-R Superstar laid out another Cope Open challenge, but this time it was for his newly won AEW TNT Championship. Matt Cardona aka former Zack Ryder answered Adam Copeland's challenge and faced the champion for the title, but lost.

After the match, Adam Copeland took to Instagram to craft a heartwarming and laudatory message for his Collision opponent, who had been his wrestling partner for years.

"The last two weeks have been pretty da** special in my career. Last week in Toronto versus @christian4pees and this week in London, ON, vs @themattcardona, Matt and I share a long history [...] The dude is awesome, an absolute pro. He surpassed what he ever learned from me. It was a privilege and one more memory created in AEW. Proud of your kid.

Check out Adam's full comments on his IG post below.

Matt Cardona asks for a rematch from Adam Copeland

Cardona lost his opportunity to become the TNT Champion on Collision, but he wants a rematch. Following the bout, he demanded another shot at Adam Copeland's TNT Championship in a backstage segment.

"Always ready, right? It's not a nickname. Not a catchphrase. It's the way I live my life, my career, and everything that he taught me, even things he doesn't know he has taught me. Just the things before I knew him, even now, he's The Rated-R Superstar. But because of what he taught me, I am a Self-Made Superstar. I didn't win tonight, but Adam, if you're watching this, maybe we should go to Long Island, New York, and put the title on the line because I'm always ready!"

Matt Cardona's first stint in AEW came in 2020 when he appeared from July to September 2020. It remains to be seen whether The Indy-God will make more appearances for the promotion or if this was a one-off bout.

Poll : Do you want to see Adam Copeland face Matt Cardona again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion