Adam Copeland (fka Edge) subtly mentions WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Collision

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) mentioned a former rival and WWE Hall of Famer on the latest episode of Collision while addressing his upcoming match.

The name in question is Mick Foley. At WWE WrestleMania 22, he battled Copeland in a memorable Hardcore Match. The Rated-R Superstar has been involved in a feud with his real-life best friend, Christian Cage, since his AEW debut at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view.

After two epic bouts, the two veterans are set to square off yet again on next week's Dynamite in an "I Quit" Match. Ahead of the encounter, Copeland made a surprise appearance on Collision last week with a mystery box and attacked Cage and The Patriarchy.

On the latest edition of the Saturday night program, the former TNT Champion came out to address his upcoming bout in Toronto and revealed his new weapon, Spike. The Ultimate Opportunist further disclosed that Mick Foley gifted him the spiked 2x4 ahead of his "I Quit" Match against Christian Cage on Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Mick Foley was known for using unique weapons in matches during his active career. It remains to be seen if the spiked 2x4 will help Copeland gain an advantage over The Patriarch in their showdown on Dynamite.

Do you think the 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee will ever appear on AEW TV? Use the discuss button to share your predictions.

Poll : Will Mick Foley aid Adam Copeland in the latter's match against Christian Cage? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion