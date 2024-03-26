Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and top female AEW star snubbed by WWE

WWE just gave Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and another top female AEW star a big snub.

The snub was part of the WWE 2K24 game, where AEW stars Copeland and Mercedes Mone’s renders were removed from the game's final version. Along with these two, renders belonging to former stars like Dana Brooke, Top Dolla, and Mustafa Ali were also removed.

Some other names include Brie Bella, Matt Riddle, Emma, Mansoor, and Lacey Evans. These are the stars that WWE no longer employs.

In the case of Adam Copeland and Mercedes Mone, while this snub may come as a shock, they will now look forward to being in the AEW: Fight Forever video game.

Adam Copeland shares message with fans after winning the AEW TNT Title

Adam Copeland finally got the better of Christian Cage when he beat him on Dynamite in an "I Quit" match to become the new AEW TNT Champion. He could not do it alone and needed help from Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard.

Copeland has taken to Instagram to share a heartwarming message with the fans. He said he was looking forward to starting his new reign as TNT Champion.

"About Dynamite on Wednesday. When I first came back to wrestling back at the 2020 Rumble this was the match I always wanted to get to. Face to face with @christian4peeps in our hometown 40 years after we first met. @aew made that possible. And Toronto you came out in force to have fun. I hope you did. Sure sounded like it and I’ll never forget it. Ever. As a kid this night was the kind of scenario I dreamed about in art class. If you dream hard enough, even if it takes 40 years, it can happen. So without further ado….AND NEW TNT Champion!"

The former WWE man seems eager to start defending his newly won title, and that can only be good news for Tony Khan.

