Adam Copeland (fka Edge) turns down the idea of an iconic gimmick match in AEW

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is a very brave wrestler but even he has turned down the thought of having an iconic match in AEW. The type of match in question is the Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) match.

Copeland, along with his former tag team partner Christian Cage, reportedly helped create the TLC match and made it famous during his run in WWE. Over the years, there have been a lot of iconic moments from such matches.

But now, Copeland has stated that him being involved in a TLC match is out of the question, mainly because he is not young anymore. The WWE Hall of Famer was speaking to Alex Nino Ghecio of the Lethbridge Herald when he said:

“People say (they want to see it), but no, actually stop and think about it for a second. We were in our early 20s when we did those matches. We’re in our 50s now. Leave it in a very good place in memory, and let us do what we do now, which is tell better stories.” [H/T Lethbridge Herald]

Adam Copeland opens up about Christian Cage’s work in AEW

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been at each other’s throats ever since the former made his debut in AEW. The two men have gone head to head but Christian has managed to come out on top so far, thanks to his minions.

The former WWE Champion was speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated when he said that there was nothing cool about Cage.

“He does this so well because he wants to be one,” said Copeland. “Somewhere along the way, that’s got lost. Heels became cooler than the babyface. That’s not how it should be. That’s not how he sees it, either. I mean, the man wears a cut-off turtleneck. There’s nothing cool about what he’s doing." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It will be interesting to see how this story with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will develop in the coming weeks and months.

