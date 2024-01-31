Adam Copeland gets frank about WWE legend; says there's nothing "cool" about him

AEW star Adam Copeland shared his frank opinion about a WWE legend, making the observation that there is nothing cool about the latter.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated, Copeland commented on the recent work of Christian Cage. The self-proclaimed Patriarch has been dominating AEW as the TNT Champion, a belt he has won and held on to courtesy of help from his acolytes, Nick Wayne and Killswitch.

Copeland, who made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the 2023 pay-per-view Wrestledream, is embroiled in a feud with his long-time tag team partner over the TNT title. The Ultimate Opportunist won the belt from Cage at World's End 2023 but lost it back to the latter after Killswitch relinquished his title shot to the former IMPACT World Champion.

In the interview, Copeland praised the stellar work that Captain Charisma has been putting out for the past two years as a detestable heel, a role which the former 7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion suggests had lost some of its prominence as fans grew to interact positively with heels due to their presentation:

“He does this so well because he wants to be one,” said Copeland. “Somewhere along the way, that’s got lost. Heels became cooler than the babyface. That’s not how it should be. That’s not how he sees it, either. I mean, the man wears a cut-off turtleneck. There’s nothing cool about what he’s doing."

Copeland went on to add:

"He's fully commited to it. He's a Bond villain and loving it. It's fun to be involved with." [H/T, Sports Illustrated]

The WWE Hall of Famer is focused on climbing up the rankings and earning another opportunity at Cage's spot as the Face of TNT.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE superstar Adam Copeland discussed his plans following retirement

Adam Copeland, who performed for nearly 25 years as Edge in WWE, revealed his post-retirement plans.

In an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the Rated R superstar contemplated on life after closing the book on his incredible wrestling career. Copeland, who was forced to retire due to a severe injury in 2011, triumphantly returned to the squared circle in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

Now appearing in AEW, the inaugural Mr. Money in the Bank has claimed he is having fun and is showing no signs of slowing down. In the interview, Copeland disclosed his possible goals after his retirement, hinting at an interest in writing children's literature, developing a sequel to his autobiography, and even learning an instrument:

“I’d like to write a children’s book. I’ve always wanted to do that, especially now, having kids. I think that would be fun. Maybe part two of the autobiography because there has been almost more since I wrote that first one than took place in the first one. When I retire, retire, I want to properly learn guitar. Just for myself.” [H/T ewrestlingnews]

The former WWE Champion was last seen on the January 24 episode of Dynamite, defeating NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki in a hard-hitting battle.

Can Adam Copeland regain the TNT Championship from Christian Cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here