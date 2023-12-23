Adam Copeland (fka Edge) wants to recruit underutilized star in his potential AEW faction

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has been the talk of the town since he made his AEW debut at the 2023 WrestleDream Pay-Per-View.

The Rated-R Superstar recently compared his past self with a young AEW star. The star in question is Griff Garrison.

While speaking with 3NT Wrestling, the 50-year-old star talked about reaching out to Griff Garrison for forming a possible faction in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“It’s something that I haven’t even contemplated yet, but if I’m looking at the roster I see a guy like Griff Garrison and he reminds me a lot of me when I was that age. That’s a guy that I’ve already been reaching out to and trying to be like, ‘If you try this or you try that.’ That would be one guy for sure that I’d like to kind of bring into a fold if I were to ever do it. There is so much talent there. More than anything, it would be talent that I feel is on the cusp and really have a shot to do something,” Adam Copeland said. [H/T Fightful]

Veteran thinks Adam Copeland could be the possible opponent of Sting at the 2024 Revolution

After Sting announced his retirement plans, fans have been in shock. The Stinger recently declared that he would be retiring at the 2024 Revolution Pay-Per-View. Since then, everyone has been thinking about who could be the final opponent of The Icon.

While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran wrestler Konnan was asked if Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, would be a suitable opponent for The Vigilante. Konnan replied that Copeland is a huge name in the wrestling industry, and he could definitely compete against Sting in the latter's final match.

"You're saying, is that a big enough name? I mean it doesn't get much bigger than Edge [Adam Copeland], bro. He ain't The Rock, but he's Edge [Copeland] and he's up there," Konnan said.

Adam Copeland failed to pick up the victory over Christian Cage in his recent match.

