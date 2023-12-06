"It doesn't get much bigger than Edge" - WWE Hall of Famer needs to have his last match against Adam Copeland, believes veteran

AEW star Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has had a well-accomplished professional wrestling career and is regarded by many as one of the greatest of all time. Wrestling veteran Konnan believes the Rated R Superstar would be a great last opponent for Sting, who is set to retire next year.

Sting recently announced his plans to hang up his wrestling boots and said he would have his last match at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. Since the announcement, fans and critics have speculated about who would be the person to retire the WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that going by the history between Sting and Ric Flair, the Nature Boy is best suited as the final opponent for The Icon. However, the 59-year-old added that Flair should not wrestle but could be at ringside as a manager.

When asked if Adam Copeland (Edge) was big enough to give Sting his last match, Konnan said it could not get much bigger than the 11-time WWE World Champion.

"You're saying, is that a big enough name? I mean it doesn't get much bigger than Edge, bro. He ain't the Rock, but he's Edge and he's up there," said Konnan. [From 01:15 to 01:25]

Adam Copeland sends a message ahead of match with Christian Cage

The Rated R Superstar is gearing up to face his long-time friend, Christian Cage, on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Since his debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Copeland has been involved in a deep storyline with the TNT Champion. The Patriarch rejected Copeland's proposal to renew their legendary tag team, and it soon turned into a heated rivalry.

Before his upcoming match with Christian, Copeland revisited their shared history through a social media post.

"For 40 years we’ve been through everything together. Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on @aew Dynamite we face each for the first time in 13 years. We haven’t wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told we’d never do this again. In Canada. Main Event. Bring it Montreal. I will. #copevscage"

Expand Tweet

Fans believe CM Punk's WWE return was far better than Adam Copeland's. Read the full story here.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for transcription.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.