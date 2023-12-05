"Is this even a debate?" - Fans believe CM Punk's WWE return was far better than legend debuting for AEW

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will go down in history books as the event at which the impossible happened. CM Punk returned to the company he left a decade ago. The sequence of events leading up to his departure from the Stamford-based company in 2014 and the legal battle afterward had the wrestling fans under the impression that The Second City would never wrestle inside a WWE ring.

There was another shocking move in professional wrestling two months ago. Adam Copeland, fka Edge in WWE, debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Famer had a 25-year-long wrestling career in the Stamford-based company and was seen by many as a WWE loyalist.

Both moves can potentially have major long-term implications for WWE and AEW. Wrestling fans have expressed excitement over the possibilities of fresh rivalries and matches upon CM Punk's move to WWE and Adam Copeland's move to AEW.

A Twitter (X) poll recently asked fans about the better signing of the two. A majority of fans said the Second City Saint was the bigger of the two signings, and there should not even be a debate on it.

Some fans went with Copeland, and others believed it was too early to predict.

Here are the reactions:

Mark Henry responds to popular celebrity slamming AEW for CM Punk's firing

American actor and songwriter O'Shea Jackson Jr. recently took to social media and slammed AEW for firing CM Punk after the backstage incident at All In. O'Shea also criticized the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), for their role in the incident and how they handled it:

"Once again. If you’d been following me you’d know that I tweeted that Punk was not innocent and that I didn’t agree with him choking out Jack. And that he was wrong. But we really gonna act like there weren’t lies about him that were made public by a certain promo before the scrum? Also being Reported by the bucks uncle Dave? For real? So he can’t fire back publicly? Bloodied and full of emotion at the podium they stuck him at? Was it too much because he called your boys children? Which is their entire storyline right now btw? That’s a coincidence? Or was a grown man supposed to shut the fu*k up because they’re the evps that are actively on the roster?"

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to the post and wrote

"You’re talking to the wrong people, bro!"

