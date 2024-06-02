Adam Copeland leg break was due to AEW star's grave error, legend says

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) broke his tibia during his match against Malakai Black for the TNT Championship at AEW Double or Nothing. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has now commented on his injury.

Ever since his AEW debut, The Rated-R Superstar has been turning back the clock by having some amazing matches with some of the younger talent on the roster. Copeland even won the TNT Championship and proved to be a fighting champion by defending it as frequently as possible. The WWE Hall of Famer faced his toughest challenger in Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing.

The two men fought in a brutal steel cage match. During the match, Copeland climbed the cage and attempted a dive onto Malakai Black but he landed incorrectly, thereby breaking his leg. Following this incident, Copeland was stripped off the TNT Championship on Dynamite.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that Copeland made a grave error while attempting to dive off the cage.

"Well, I've been predicting and you have too that actually AEW is gonna have a death one day. They keep doing these crazy spots from different heights. But Adam Copeland got on the top of the cage and there was Malakai Black laying on the table, right? And he was going to jump off. Now, everybody knows that you got to dive this way to stretch out and reach the table. Well, he didn't do that. I don't know what happened. I think he had a brain fart, brain freeze or something and he jumped straight down." [From 44:05 to 44:50]

Teddy Long reacted to Adam Copeland's botched spot at AEW Double or Nothing

Adam Copeland's botched dive off the top of the cage drew a lot of reactions from fans and critics due to the way he awkwardly landed on Black. A WWE Hall of Famer also reacted to the botched spot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long gave his honest opinion on why Copeland attempted such a risky move.

"I think we all get like that. You know what I mean, I think we all experience... I have had that same experience not in the ring, but in the gym. I started doing stuff, and I knew better and I had to kick myself, like hey, you are not that young guy anymore. You can't be doing this, and I had to understand that if I hurt myself I wouldn't be able to train at all. So we have to come to reality and just you know, cut back on like me."

It remains to be seen if Copeland will pursue the TNT Championship after he returns from injury.

