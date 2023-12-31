Adam Copeland makes first comments after an unexpected swerve at AEW Worlds End

Adam Copeland made his first public comments since his shocking TNT championship loss at AEW Worlds End on Saturday night.

Last night, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage competed in a brutal, no-disqualification rematch for the TNT Title. As expected, it was an intensely violent brawl. Copeland attacked Cage during his entrance, sending the Wayne family scrambling. Weapons like chairs, ladders, tables, and kendo sticks were used liberally throughout the match.

At one point, Cage smashed Copeland's head into the steel steps, busting him open. The crowd chanted for fire, and Christian obliged by putting the Rated-R Superstar through a flaming table. The 50-year-old veteran wrestler had to relight the table after an initial failed attempt before powerbombing Nick Wayne onto the burning wood.

Copeland hit Cage with his own Drill Claw finisher to clinch the victory and become TNT champion. However, as he celebrated, the masked wrestler Killswitch attacked him from behind, setting up a controversial finish.

Adam Copeland posted a photo on Instagram of himself holding the title belt with the caption:

"And Newwww...until I wasn’t," wrote Adam Copeland.

Killswitch relinquishes AEW title shot for Christian Cage

After the Rated-R Superstar won the championship, Killswitch brutalized the already battered Copeland before Cage convinced him to give up his title shot to redeem himself.

The bell rang again, and Cage quickly hit his Weapon X spear finisher on Copeland to regain the TNT Championship in mere seconds.

While the match featured tremendous action, the booking decision to have Copeland's title win stricken from the record has drawn criticism from fans. There is a sense that AEW recognizes Killswitch's talent but seemingly does not view him as a main event talent worthy of a sustained push.

Instead, he has been repeatedly used as a plot device to build other wrestlers' stories, often at the expense of his advancement. After waiting patiently for an opportunity, Copeland also deserved better than having his title win erased on a technicality just minutes after seemingly cementing his place at the top of the card.

The controversial finish threatens to overshadow Cage and Copeland's incredible effort into creating a violent spectacle the live crowd thoroughly enjoyed.

Still, it raises difficult questions about AEW's priorities and long-term planning that Adam Copeland will likely address once he has had time to process this disappointing turn of events.

