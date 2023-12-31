Beth Phoenix has a two-word message after Adam Copeland loses title match in 12 seconds

AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View featured a No Disqualification match between Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, and Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix had just two words to say after a disastrous finish left her real-life husband beaten down and unsteady on his feet.

The bad blood between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage spilled out at Worlds End tonight as the two battled for almost 25 minutes for the TNT Championship. The Rated-R Superstar was looking to beat some humility into his lifelong friend, and he finally managed to do it with a Killswitch to claim the title.

However, as The Ultimate Opportunist was celebrating with his newly won belt, the aptly-named Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, showed up and blindsided the WWE legend. He then attempted to cash in his open contract for the title but was stopped by Cage, who signed it himself.

Captain Charisma then hit his rival with a Spear to put him away in just 12 seconds, leaving Copeland's first TNT Championship reign in the record books as the shortest reign in AEW history.

Beth Phoenix was watching the pay-per-view tonight and sent out a short message of anger on Twitter after seeing her husband get beaten down.

Check out Beth Phoenix's tweet below:

"DAMN. IT."

Adam Copeland won his first title in almost 13 years at AEW Worlds End

Although many fans expected Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, to win the TNT Championship from Christian Cage at AEW Worlds End, it was still something of a surreal moment to see the veteran with a title belt in his hand.

Despite the fact that he only held onto it for a few minutes, this was Copeland's first championship win of any kind since 2011.

The Rated-R Superstar's last championship win came on an episode of WWE SmackDown in February 2011 when he defeated Dolph Ziggler to claim the World Heavyweight Championship for the record seventh time. He held the belt for around two months before his untimely retirement from in-ring competition.

Adam Copeland returned to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble and spent the next couple of years sporadically competing in WWE, but he did not manage to get his hands on the gold again.

The feud between Copeland and Cage seems far from over, but how the former will respond to being beaten down and having his title taken remains to be seen.

Did you enjoy the match between the two WWE legends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.