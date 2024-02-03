Adam Copeland meets his childhood hero for the first time: "Finally got to share space and stories with The Great One"

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) recently shared a joyous moment with his fans on social media.

He shared a post on Instagram and told his fans that he met his childhood hero, Wayne Gretzky, for the first time. Gretzky is a former professional ice hockey player, dubbed ''The Great One.'' He is also from Canada, just like the WWE Hall of Famer. Copeland is a huge fan of ice hockey, with his favorite team being the Toronto Maple Leafs. He used to play ice hockey with retired NHL player Aaron Downey.

Taking to his Instagram account, Copeland shared a couple of photos of meeting his childhood hero at the age of 50. He was beyond happy to interact with the ice hockey legend Gretzky.

"What can I say? I still, somehow, have childhood dreams coming true. At 50. Finally got to share space and stories with The Great One. @waynegretzky And a kid from Orangeville. Everything I thought it would be and more. Don’t meet your heroes, unless they’re Wayne Gretzky. @nhl," Copeland wrote in the caption.

Adam Copeland is not interested in wrestling a TLC match anymore

Adam Copeland and his friend-turned-enemy, Christian Cage, popularized the TLC match during his tenure in WWE. During his young days as a wrestler, Edge was a part of many such matches. But now, as he has grown old, he is not interested in getting involved in a bout that includes tables, ladders, or chairs.

During an interview with Alex Nino Ghecio of the Lethbridge Herald, Copeland turned down the idea of having a TLC match in the near future.

“People say (they want to see it), but no, actually stop and think about it for a second. We were in our early 20s when we did those matches. We’re in our 50s now. Leave it in a very good place in memory, and let us do what we do now, which is tell better stories.”

Expand Tweet

Copeland is currently involved in a storyline where he is in pursuit of gaining another shot at Christian Cage’s TNT Championship. A few weeks ago, he threw an open challenge, Cope Open, to prove himself.

What is your take on Adam Copeland turning down a TLC match idea? Let us know in the comments below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.