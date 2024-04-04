Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) "damage control" promo on AEW Dynamite raises big question, according to WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) opened the latest episode of Dynamite with a passionate promo, where he mentioned how AEW had some of the best pro wrestlers on its roster. Wrestling legend Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on the segment.

On this week's Dynamite, Adam Copeland touched upon the importance of AEW's existence in the pro wrestling industry. The Rated-R Superstar also added how he was having a lot of fun in the promotion. Many fans on the internet implied that it was a 'damage control' promo after CM Punk seemingly buried the company in a recent interview on MMA Hour.

Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) seemingly echoes the same sentiment as some fans on the internet. On the latest episode of Busted Open, he said the following about the former Edge's promo:

"The first note that I took was 'Adam Copeland is doing damage control for AEW'. I'm gonna pose a question for you guys right off the back before I even get into Copeland's promo. You heard it, you saw his enthusiasm, you could hear the tone and inflection in his voice."

Bully Ray further questioned whether everything The Rated-R Superstar said on Dynamite came from the latter's heart.

"Did you buy into what Adam Copeland was saying? Do you think Adam Copeland was speaking from the heart tonight? Or do you think Adam Copeland was given marching orders and told go out there and cut me a passionate promo about the state of the company?" [2:41 - 3:26]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is set for a trios match at AEW Dynasty

After winning the TNT Championship from Christian Cage two weeks ago, the former Edge defeated Matt Cardona in his first title defense on the latest edition of Collision.

Following his victory, Copeland was confronted by House of Black. Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe ultimately came to the Hall of Famer's aid. After a brawl between the two sides, The Rated-R Superstar, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston challenged Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King for a trios match at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty.

Expand Tweet

The match has been made official and it remains to be seen which team will reign supreme on April 21, 2024.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Adam Copeland was doing 'damage control' for AEW on Dynamite? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion