Adam Copeland’s (fka Edge) former tag team partner expresses desire to face the AEW TNT Champion

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) just had a blast from the past. A former tag team partner wants to face the new TNT Champion. No, it is not Christian Cage.

The star is none other than Matt Cardona. Cardona was having a Q&A with the fans, and they got to ask him various questions. One fan asked with whom he wishes to have a dream match with stars from the past or the present.

Cardona wasted no time and tagged Copeland. Replying to that question, he wrote:

“Dream match is @RatedRCope.”

Expand Tweet

With Tony Khan not being averse to bringing in talent from independent promotions to compete in AEW, this match could be possible. If this happens, the dynamics between Adam Copeland and Matt Cardona could be immense and set the stage for a great match.

Adam Copeland shares special message after winning TNT Championship

Adam Copeland went through a lot in his quest to defeat Christian Cage to win the AEW TNT Championship. The two stars went to war in an "I Quit" Match in their hometown of Toronto, where Copeland won the match using the spike.

He has now taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with fans.

"About Dynamite on Wednesday. When I first came back to wrestling back at the 2020 Rumble this was the match I always wanted to get to. Face to face with @christian4peeps in our hometown 40 years after we first met. @aew made that possible. And Toronto you came out in force to have fun. I hope you did. Sure sounded like it and I’ll never forget it. Ever. As a kid this night was the kind of scenario I dreamed about in art class. If you dream hard enough, even if it takes 40 years, it can happen. So without further ado….AND NEW TNT Champion!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see who Copeland's new challenger for his TNT Title will be.

Poll : Do you think Matt Cardona will face Adam Copeland in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion