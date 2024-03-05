Adam Copeland’s (fka Edge) status with AEW disclosed - Reports

An update has been shared regarding the status of top AEW star Adam Copeland in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Rated-R Superstar has been locked in a bitter feud with his former parter-turned-rival Christian Cage. Copeland was last seen in action against Daniel Garcia on the February 14, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite in a match to decide the #1 contender for the TNT Championship.

The bout ended in a no-contest due to interference from Cage, Nick Wayne, Killswitch and Mother Wayne. The self-proclaimed Face of TNT devastated Copeland with a con-chair-to, and The Ultimate Opportunist has not been on television since.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post regarding the whereabouts of the former WWE Champion. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer responded to the tweet by stating that Copeland's absence is part of an injury-based storyline.

"Injury angle" - wrote Meltzer.

Check out the tweet below:

Christian Cage retained the TNT Championship at AEW Revolution 2024

Christian Cage has been doing some of the finest work of his career as the diabolical leader of The Patriarchy. At Revolution 2024, he defended the TNT Championship against former Jericho Appreciation Society member, Daniel Garcia.

Garcia received the opportunity after having his #1 contendership match against Adam Copeland end in a no-contest due to interference from The Patriarch and his stable. Both he and Cage both put on a clinic for the title at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Red Death, however, had to weather attacks from Cage's followers, Nick Wayne and Killswitch. Garcia would find aid in 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard, who appeared to prevent the former Luchasaurus from tilting the scales in favor of Cage any further.

Despite a valiant effort from Garcia, an unexpected assault from The Prodigy enabled the 50-year-old veteran to hit the Killswitch on his opponent to secure the victory.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the next challenger for Christian Cage and his TNT Title.

