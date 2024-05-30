Adam Copeland's in-ring career might be over due to injury, WWE legend says

WWE legend Dr. Tom Prichard believes Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) could be forced to retire from in-ring competition again due to a serious injury.

The Rated-R Superstar had a bittersweet moment at AEW Double or Nothing this past weekend. He successfully defended his TNT Championship against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match.

The bout saw a cameo appearance from Gangrel, who took out the House of Black members, thus helping his long-time partner retain the TNT Title. However, Copeland ended up getting legitimately hurt after jumping off the top of the cage onto Black who was lying on the table.

Adam Copeland via his Instagram post revealed that he fractured his tibia, which will require surgery.

Speaking on the Taking You to School podcast, Tom Prichard said the aforementioned injury might well turn out to be career-ending for Copeland.

"Well, it might, it might very well could be if he [Adam Copeland] feels that way and, you know, he's not getting [any younger], you don't heal any faster as you get older. So this might be a wake-up call," Prichard said.

The Wrestling veteran continued:

"No [On if the former Edge has anything left to prove]. He was doing for it for the love of the game, so that's great. But I mean, now may be a time to chill!'' (5:40 - 6:10)

What happened with Adam Copeland's AEW TNT Championship?

On the Double or Nothing fallout episode of Dynamite last night, The Young Bucks stripped Adam Copeland of his AEW TNT Championship. Just when the Jackson brothers were about to hand the title to Jack Perry, Christopher Daniels showed up to rain on the Elite's parade.

The TNA legend announced that Tony Khan had appointed him the interim EVP and that there would be a series of qualifying matches for the vacant TNT Title.

The winners will slug it out in a Ladder Match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door III. As for The Rated-R Superstar, there's no word on how long he will be out of action.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Taking You to School podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

