Adam Copeland wasn’t originally going to show up on AEW Collision, reveals what changed his mind

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, has spilled the beans on his unexpected return on AEW Collision this past Saturday. He also revealed what changed his mind to show up at the event.

Copeland attacked Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, after disguising himself as a luchador sitting in the front row among the crowd. When he initially attacked Cage, the commentators also thought that he was a wrestler from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has taken to Instagram to reveal what exactly changed his mind to make him appear on AEW Collision.

“I was on my way to The Cure concert when I had an idea. What’s in the box?! #spike #iquit,” Adam Copeland shared.

The Rated-R Superstar challenged Christian Cage to an I Quit match on the March 20, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite in Toronto for the TNT Championship. It will be interesting to see how the match will pan out, given what happened last time when they took on each other in a match.

Matt Cardona said Adam Copeland was his dream opponent

Adam Copeland has taken a lot of wrestlers under his wing, and one of them is none other than former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

Cardona recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that Copeland was his dream opponent. He was replying to a question that asked who his dream opponent was.

".@RatedRCope," Matt Cardona shared.

AEW has a habit of getting wrestlers from the independent circuit to perform in their company. This could be a great opportunity to make Cardona’s dream come true and let him have his match against The Rated-R Superstar. It will undoubtedly garner a lot of attention from fans.

