Adam 'Edge' Copeland mentions WWE legend on AEW Dynamite's 4-year anniversary special

Earlier tonight, Adam Copeland (fka) Edge confronted Christian Cage regarding their scuffle last Sunday at WrestleDream. He then compared them to legendary tag team Sting and Lex Luger.

This Wednesday, Copeland explained his actions from WrestleDream, and this primarily was because The Stinger was about to be smashed with a steel chair by Cage. He could not stand for this as this was a four-decade-long wrestling icon, regardless if it was his best friend doing so. He criticized the TNT Champion for his actions and wondered why he turned out this way.

Edge then reminisced the past, saying how back in the day when they were a tag team, Christian would even take inspiration from Sting's hairstyle while he would rock a Lex Luger look. This showed just how far the two have come throughout their careers.

However, despite efforts to try to reconcile with him and return to working together, the Rated-R Superstar will have to be without his best friend and instead become a target of Christian Cage and his crew.

