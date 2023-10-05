Adam 'Edge' Copeland reunites with 9-time WWE Intercontinental Champion on Dynamite debut

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite started off with a bang as Adam Copeland (fka Edge), Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega shared the screen during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette.

Renee was speaking to nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho when Copeland showed up. As expected, fans cheered when they saw three of their beloved stars in one frame.

Edge went on to say that he was very happy to be in AEW and that he would go to the ring later on to give his mission statement. The Rated-R Superstar also said that it was good to see his long-time friend Chris Jericho again.

Hilariously, he also said that there should be maple syrup flowing all around, given the number of Canadians that were there. Copeland also said that he signed up with AEW for the long haul.

The Hall of Famer also pointed to both Jericho and Omega and told them to take out The Don Callis family.

With that statement, it gives us a hint as to whom he would want to target, given that he has now signed with AEW.

