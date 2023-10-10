Adam "Edge" Copeland's former arch-nemesis names 4 stars he should face in AEW

An AEW star, who once had real-life problems with Adam Copeland (fka Edge), has listed down the opponents the Rated-R Superstar must take on following his All Elite debut.

The star in question is Matt Hardy. Hardy allegedly had real-life issues with Adam Copeland way back during their time in WWE. The cause of the issue between the two was believed to be Matt's then-girlfriend, Lita, who allegedly had an affair with Edge. However, it's been nearly two decades since those problems.

Nevertheless, the two have clearly buried the hatchet after all these years, and Matt seems excited about Adam Copeland's upcoming AEW run. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy went through a list of dream opponents he thinks Copeland should face in his All Elite run.

"The first people that come in my mind are just younger talents that continue seasoning and work with different people with different styles. I'd say like Darby Allin, I'd say Sammy Guevara, I would say Jack Perry. I even think MJF would be so into a program with Adam Copeland."

Matt further added:

"I think his creativity would be off the charts when it comes to doing stuff with Adam Copeland. Their promo interactions would be amazing. I think their match would be amazing. Those younger guys that are AEW originals, I think those guys would benefit the most being in the ring with Adam Copeland."

Matt Hardy on the possibility of Hardy Boyz vs. Edge and Christian

Matt Hardy also opened up on the possibility of him teaming up with Jeff Hardy to take on Edge and Christian Cage somewhere down the line after decades, now that all of them are signed with AEW. Here is what Matt said:

“I pretty much feel that is inevitable when you say that, but like you said, we’re a long way away. I mean, you have to remember that Edge is such a huge deal on his own, I still think that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage still have a lot of stuff to do on their own. I think down the road, they obviously will reunite the reconcile, they’ll figure out things one way or the other, and then will be back together.”

Fans will be hoping to see the iconic tag team rivalry possibly being renewed under the AEW roof. Will fans get to witness the feud after decades? Only time will tell.