"What the f*** are they thinking?" - Jim Cornette slams AEW's plans for former WWE Champion

AEW's booking of the Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page feud has considerably upset Jim Cornette - as he made abundantly clear.

During Episode 414 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette frustratingly berated All Elite Wrestling for ending the feud between Page and Danielson quickly.

"This can’t be over! They’re not telling me they’re not gonna have Page and Danielson again! What the f*** are they thinking? What he needs is another three years in the ring with Brian Danielson and people may look at Adam Page like a world champion, because he may be able to learn enough to act like one!"

Cornette is not a fan of Adam Page as world champion as he stated later in the same podcast. However, he went on to note how deeply he enjoyed the first two matches and sounded legitimately angry about there not being a third match in the feud.

"They went an hour Broadway in the best AEW world title match that they’ve ever held, then they went 30 minutes and Danielson did a job in the second best AEW world title match that they’ve ever held. Now is the time for Danielson to come out and jump that MF and beat the s*** out of him and get some heat," Jim Cornette said.

Could AEW still pick up the Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page feud?

Jim Cornette once managed some of the best wrestlers in their heel runs, such as The British Bulldog and The Heavenly Bodies. This background means he knows what it takes to get a heel to get more heat with fans.

Danielson has seemingly been a heel since going after the championship and this could be why Cornette was so interested. Other than the two putting on matches that Cornette loves, they seemed to have a good story going.

While Hangman Page has seemingly gone on to face new opponents, Danielson could be making an appearance outside of All Elite Wrestling. The two could likely face each other again and have this become a trilogy, but their parting now could set that for down the line.

The next time the two step back into the Squared Circle, The American Dragon might just slay The Cowboy and walk away a champion.

