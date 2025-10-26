"She will be injured within a few weeks," "She's great" - Fans erupt after former WWE star surprisingly debuts in Tony Khan's AEW

In an interesting turn of events, a popular ex-WWE Superstar has just made their AEW debut tonight. Fans have reacted to this, and this has generated some mixed reactions.The women's tag team division has been booming as of late, and TayJay will be one of those gunning for the chance to become the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. But earlier tonight on Collision, their backstage interview was suddenly interrupted by Nixon Newell (FKA Tegan Nox) and Miranda Alize, who were making their first appearances for the company.This was an interesting reunion between Newell and Tay Melo as they both shared the ring during their time in NXT a few years ago. The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard and the Lucha Baddie wanted TayJay in a match, and the two accepted. However, it is still unclear when this bout will take place.Fans have reacted to this and were not amused by this segment. Some of them did not believe in the upside of Nixon Newell's arrival, given her history with injuries.Others liked this interesting appearance, with one boldly claiming this could be the beginning of a possible reunion with Dakota Kai in AEW. There were some who were looking forward to her match.Jonathan Tanner @jtanner79LINKWho?Josh Berlin @JoshuaShaneBer1LINKThat's laughable. She will be injured within a few weeks. #injuryproneRex⚠️ @hhhlolhhLINKNo one is gaggingKliqdean @kliqdeanLINKTEAM KICK PLEASE COME BACKGMC_07 🇵🇹 @GugaMC2007LINKExcellent addition. She's great.Maar13 @undertaker013LINKNice!!!!Nixon Newell wants to face several top AEW starsBack in June, Nixon Newell made an appearance on the We Just Talk Wrestling podcast, and she spoke about some dream matches she had. She first spoke about a tag team match she wanted to have, which would feature her and her girlfriend, Miranda Alize, taking on the IIconics.Newell then spoke about potential matches should she find herself in AEW. She named the likes of Kris Statlander, Mercedes Moné, Athena, and Willow Nightingale as some of those she'd love to share the ring with.&quot;There's so many. Kris Statlander, that could be a banger. Mercedes Mone, I'd like to run that back with her again. Athena, dude. There's so many people I want to wrestle Willow Nightingale. So many people. So many people I want to wrestle.&quot; [H/T Fightful]Self Made AO 💫 @KXNGAOLINKTegan Nox on Collision????? #AEW #AEWCollisionHer appearance tonight is not a confirmation of her being All-Elite, but this may be the start. Tony Khan has experience signing several stars after they've made some appearances. Her and Miranda Alize could be an interesting addition to the women's tag team division.