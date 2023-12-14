AEW accidentally promoted the late Jay Briscoe for this week's Dynamite

AEW's social media admin recently made a major faux pas when they promoted the late Jay Briscoe for this week's episode of Dynamite. However, aware of their mistake, the post was quickly deleted.

The post made mention of the deceased star being eliminated from the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. This was clearly intended to refer to Mark Briscoe, who competed against and lost to Bullet Club Gold's Jay White on this week's episode.

One eagle-eyed X user managed to capture a screenshot of AEW's social media slip-up:

Jay Briscoe's passing in January of this year is still an extremely sore spot for many members of the wider wrestling community, so it is understandable why some fans are angry with this oversight from AEW's social media team.

However, at the same time, this was obviously an honest mistake, and the fact that the post was quickly taken down shows that there was no malice nor ill intention to bring up any wounds.

Mark Briscoe's losing streak continues in the AEW Continental Classic

Despite putting on some very entertaining bouts as part of the first-ever Continental Classic, Mark Briscoe is still yet to find himself on the favorable side of any of his matches.

He has been defeated by Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, and most recently, Jay White. Despite this poor run of form, Briscoe still has a chance to pick up a victory in the tournament when he faces off against Jay Lethal.

Lethal finds himself in the same position as his fellow ROH legend, with a total of zero wins to his name in the Continental Classic. This means that whoever wins the match between them will avoid finishing bottom of the Gold League.

Expect fans to be firmly on Briscoe's side in this one, but Lethal won't be an easy obstacle to overcome.

