AEW accidentally spills the beans on former WWE star’s return during Rampage

Earlier tonight on Rampage, an absent AEW star was seemingly spotted during a video segment, teasing their imminent return.

This would be Bullet Club Gold's Juice Robinson. He has been out of action since November last year due to an injury. In the meantime, the Bang Bang Gang has been running with three members.

Robinson has made a name for himself around the world, starting in NXT as CJ Parker before venturing to NJPW, ROH, IMPACT, and eventually AEW. Jay White and Juice Robinson were a force to deal with, and it only got better for them after aligning with The Gunns.

During the latest edition of AEW Rampage, a video segment featuring Bullet Club Gold was shown. They were gloating following their betrayal of The Acclaimed last week. The trio were shown in a pool house, enjoying their time.

At a point in the video, Jay White is seen waving his new gold baseball bat, and in the background, a fourth man walking in the distance can be seen, seemingly Juice Robinson.

Expand Tweet

This could be a hint of his return happening soon, as he was now with them. It remains to be seen when this may happen, but he could be a factor in their feud against the trios champions.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Are you excited for Juice Robinson's return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion