AEW adds another huge match to the All Out 2022 card

AEW has confirmed the addition of the Casino Ladder Match to the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4th.

The announcement was made during this week's episode of AEW Rampage and is confirmed as the fourth match of the upcoming PPV.

However, the details and the number of participants for the Casino Ladder Match are yet to be announced. Further details regarding the bout will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last year's All Out pay-per-view featured a 21-woman Casino Battle Royal. The match was won by Ruby Soho, who went on to earn herself a shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

With recent reports suggesting that MJF could be on his way back to AEW, there could be an outside chance of him being revealed as the 'Joker' in the Casino Ladder Match.

What does the current AEW All Out 2022 card look like?

So far, only four matches have been confirmed for AEW All Out 2022. At the upcoming pay-per-view, Tony Khan's promotion will crown the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions.

Teams like The Elite, United Empire, Death Triangle, and Best Friends are still in contention to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

Elsewhere, TNT Champion Wardlow will be teaming up with FTR for a huge six-man tag team match against Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal. The two teams have been feuding with one another for weeks after Wardlow recently defended his title successfully against Lethal.

So far, the only singles match announced for All Out 2022 features Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm. La Mera Mera will be defending her AEW Women's World Championship against the former WWE Superstar in a rematch from the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Interestingly enough, AEW has confirmed that the highly awaited match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk will take place next week on Dynamite. The two men will face off in a title unification bout after their heated exchanges on this week's episode of Dynamite.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe