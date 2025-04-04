AEW All In 2025 undergoes significant change

AEW All In 2025 has undergone a significant change, and this will affect the fans in one way or another. The change was so sudden that many would not have seen it coming.

All In is AEW’s biggest show of the year. Over the past two years, the event has taken place at Wembley Stadium in London, where some of the best matches have been seen, from Bryan Danielson winning the world title to Ricochet making his debut.

This year, the event will not take place at Wembley Stadium but at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The show's scheduled date is July 12, but the timing has slightly changed.

Originally, the event was supposed to start at 3 PM Eastern Time and 2 PM Pacific Time. However, PWInsider is now reporting that it will start an hour early, with the revised time now set to be 2 PM Eastern Time and 1 PM Pacific Time.

Chris Jericho tells fans not to worry about AEW All In ticket sales

Chris Jericho is one of AEW’s most famous stars and one of their ardent defenders. He took it upon himself to ensure that he defended the company in the face of adversity.

Toward the end of 2024, there was an event where tickets went on sale for the first time for the event. A few weeks after that, it was reported that there was some disappointing info on ticket sales.

However, Jericho hit back and said that everything would be fine and that there was a long time to go. Speaking to TVInsider, he said:

“There are people saying, 'Well, they only sold 10,000 tickets.' Yeah, it’s seven months away. We’re going to have 25,000 people in that place. People buy tickets during the last week nowadays. Trust me, I know from Fozzy.”

Tony Khan will hope that Jericho’s prediction comes true and that the event be a huge success.

