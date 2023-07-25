AEW is allegedly letting a star "do whatever he wants" despite injury risk; another company 'washed their hands of him'

AEW is reportedly letting a star wrestle however he wants despite having an injury risk.

The star in question is Katsuyori Shibata, who suffered a serious brain injury from which most people don't bounce back from. Unlike NJPW, AEW is allowing the former NJPW star to compete in the squared circle after his long hiatus.

On April 9, 2017, during Sakura Genesis, Shibata came up short against Okada in a hard-fought IWGP Heavyweight Championship match. After the match, Shibata collapsed backstage and was immediately taken to the hospital. The doctors revealed that he had a subdural hematoma and needed emergency surgery.

Since then, Katsuyori Shibata has been booked several times in AEW. The star doesn't wrestle a dangerous style, however, there are still concerns from NJPW's side as he wasn't allowed to wrestle in Japan after his injury.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about how AEW lets Shibata wrestle while NJPW has washed their hands off him.

"I don’t know what the medical situation is, obviously New Japan, who’s pretty much washed their hands of him, he’s not even with them anymore. He’s in AEW and AEW is letting him do whatever he wants to do. I know New Japan doctors were very concerned about him, because he wants to be a wrestler, and that’s why he’s not working there." (H/T Ringsidenews)

Katsuyori Shibata is thankful to AEW President Tony Khan for reviving him as a wrestler

Top ROH star Katsuyori Shibata has nothing but respect for Tony Khan as he thanked the boss after the Death Before Dishonor post-show media scrum.

Tony Khan has gotten credit for reviving the wrestling careers of a few of the forgotten stars. Khan made a deal with Ring of Honor and now owns that promotion as well. This acquisition has allowed us to see the crossover between All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Katsoyuri Shibata successfully managed to retain his ROH Pure title at the Death Before Dishonor PPV. The ROH star had something special to say to Khan at the post-show media scrum and translated the message through his phone.

Here's what Shibata said to Tony:

"Thank you Tony for reviving me as a wrestler. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

